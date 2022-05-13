Think you know more than she does?

Some actors do a tremendous amount of research for the roles they take on, going deep into the lore of the character so they can fully immerse themselves in the character they are about to embody. When it comes to the world of superheroes there is often so much history there it can be hard to retain all of it, actor Elizabeth Olsen gets put to the test as she attempts to answer trivia questions about her Marvel superhero character — Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch.

To promote her most recent film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Olsen sat down with POPSUGAR to take a pop quiz about her character, with questions about both the comics and her appearances in the MCU.

Olsen has been portraying Wanda Maximoff since 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron (though yes, she did have a quick uncredited cameo in Captain America: Winter Soldier) and has appeared in six films within the MCU to date as well as leading her own mini-series WandaVision. Not only that but the comic book character made her first appearance back in 1964, so that is a lot of history to cover!

The actress answers questions such as ‘What is the term you use for Scarlet Witch’s hand movements?’ and more obscure ones like, ‘In the comics, Wanda is nannied by a creature that has traits of which animal?’

The former is easy for the actress, who obviously uses the hand gestures a lot in her performance and has been dubbed “wiggly-woos”.

“We call them wiggly-woos because the A.D department who were on Age of Ultron were from Harry Potter and so they called the magic in Harry Potter wiggly-woos and so they called what I did wiggly-woos.”

The latter was a little tougher, with the actress guessing “dog-beast” when the correct answer was… cow.

You can watch the Scarlet Witch in her latest outing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters now.