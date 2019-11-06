Elizabeth Olsen Trolls Marvel Co-Stars Chris Hemsworth And Paul Rudd

Scarlet Witch fought alongside Thor and Ant-Man in Avengers: Endgame, but Wanda Maximoff actress Elizabeth Olsen has fired some shots in the direction of Marvel co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Paul Rudd in a new Instagram video.

Olsen took to social media to offer a make-up tutorial recently, but couldn’t resist taking aim at a couple of her fellow MCU heroes while she was at it. When talking about her “extreme party mascara,” Olsen joked – we think – that she got the technique from Hemsworth, who apparently “also applies all of his mascara off-screen.” She then touched up her cheeks with some blush, that she claimed is more “lightweight” than Rudd. The best part though is that Olsen inserted some clips from the guys’ movies into her tutorial, just to hammer the point home. You can see it for yourself via the link below.

It’s funny that Olsen referenced both Hemsworth and Rudd in her video as she’s set to work with a supporting star from each of the Thor and Ant-Man franchises in her upcoming WandaVision TV show. The Disney Plus series will feature Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, last seen in Thor: The Dark World, and Randall Park’s Jimmy Woo, who debuted in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Teyonah Parris will also show up as a grown-up Monica Rambeau.

WandaVision is actually due to start shooting very shortly, following the commencement of production on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier this week. The show is expected to be Scarlet Witch’s most significant hour in the MCU yet, as she may well get her classic headdress and earn her superhero name from the comics. Expect a weird reality-bending ride that’s unlike anything we’ve seen in the franchise before. Though now we’re also hoping that it features the heroine trash talking other Marvel heroes as well.