Elizabeth Olsen would love to say an iconic ‘X-Men’ line in the MCU

It would be awesome to see, but bad news for any mutant within Wanda's radius.

It’s easy to forget that Scarlet Witch has typically been viewed as an X-Men character in the comic books, with Elizabeth Olsen having spent almost a decade as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Wanda Maximoff, a longtime affiliate, ally, and occasional enemy of the Avengers.

Along with twin brother Pietro, the duo were referred to as “enhanced” when they debuted in Age of Ultron, before WandaVision briefly teased the Marvel Studios/Fox crossover we’d all been waiting for when Evan Peters showed up, but that turned out to be a fairly polarizing red herring.

However, Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier will definitely appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which could set the stage for the build towards the MCU’s X-Men. Wanda uttered one of her most iconic lines ever in the House of M event, saying “no more mutants” before forcibly stripping almost all of them of their powers. Speaking to HeyUGuys, Olsen teased that she’d love to replicate the moment in live-action.

“Yes, I mean, I hope so… I’m excited for all the crossovers in the future. I do think this film opens up lots of opportunities with the Multiverse. But yeah, the immortal words are [“no more mutants”]… I mean… I would love to be able to say them in some capacity to make it work for the MCU. Again, I never know what we’re doing next, so I’m always just kind of like in these interviews, just saying whatever sounds cool to me as well. But yeah, it’s not in anyone’s control besides Kevin Feige.”

There’s no reason why the MCU couldn’t adapt House of M once the all-new X-Men have been reintroduced and established, but we’ve got a long way to go until we get those answers.