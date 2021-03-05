Elizabeth Olsen’s Mom Has Been Calling Scarlet Witch The Wrong Name For Years

Parents are always there to be supportive and lend an ear, even when they don’t have a clue what their children are talking about. We’ve all been in that position as youngsters, regaling our folks with stories from our favorite cartoons, movies, TV shows or video games, all while mom and/or dad smiles and nods, despite having no idea what the hell we’re babbling on about.

It’s almost a parental cliche at this point to get the name of something their child is interested in vaguely wrong, and it turns out that it still happens even when the offspring in question is the star of the world’s most popular TV show that takes place in the most commercially successful franchise in the history of cinema.

In a new interview, Elizabeth Olsen revealed that her mom had been getting her character’s name wrong for years, even though the actress first appeared as Wanda Maximoff in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, and has spent the last eight weeks headlining WandaVision.

“My mom just told me the other day that she’s been calling me the Red Witch for the last, she said four years, but I think I’ve been doing this for like six or seven,” said Olsen. “And she just learned that I was called the Scarlet Witch last week. She was like, ‘Why didn’t you ever correct me?’. And I just told her, ‘I just thought you were making a joke. I didn’t know that’s what you thought my name was!’.”

In her mother’s defense, it wasn’t until last week that the name Scarlet Witch was officially uttered in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time, and it’s hilarious to think that Elizabeth Olsen first signed on to join the MCU in November 2013, but only now has it clicked to her mom that she’s not called the Red Witch after all.

Nobody’s going to forget her real moniker in a hurry, either, with WandaVision dominating the headlines ever since it first premiered on Disney Plus, turning Wanda Maximoff and her alter ego into one of the most heartbreaking, tragic and yet also popular characters in the entire franchise as a result.