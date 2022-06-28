The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will feature a host of elvish characters, some of them familiar and others new to the live-action medium. Among the new faces is Celebrimbor, the renowned elven blacksmith that played an integral part in the creation of the rings of power, and most specifically, the three elven rings that he saved from Sauron’s corruption.

Celebrimbor will be a main player in Amazon’s upcoming adaptation, with British actor Charles Edwards set to portray him. Below you can see the character in all of his dignified elven glory in a new promo image released as part of an extensive profile on Fandom. In it, Celebrimbor and Elrond are conversing, though it seems that their conversation involves anything but what the Lord of Imladris might find pleasant.

'In our story, Celebrimbor encourages and assists Elrond to visit Khazad-dûm and to court the Dwarves,' says actor Charles Edwards



The Rings of Power takes up Celebrimbor’s story after his contribution to the War of Wrath against Morgoth, the Black Foe of the World and Sauron’s former master. He takes up residence in Eregion and tries to get close to the dwarves of Khazad-dûm (Moria), which lies in proximity to Eregion.

“‘He’s the Lord of Eregion — and being a lord is something akin to royalty — which is very close to Khazad-dûm,’ Edwards explains to Fandom. ‘He’s actively trying to turn Eregion into a place of excellence. And he is working with the Dwarves towards that end to try and capitalize on their talents and their creativity.’”

That’s where Elrond apparently comes in, going to the dwarves at the behest of Celebrimbor to court them as a political negotiator.

“‘In our story, Celebrimbor encourages and assists Elrond to visit Khazad-dûm and to court the dwarves,’ Edwards adds. ‘He may have an ulterior motive for that, but Celebrimbor is very much in support of working together. Neither race would have produced the wonders that they had, that they created, without the aid of the other.’”

It’ll definitely be interesting to see how Celebrimbor manages to outsmart Sauron when forging the elven rings, leaving them unmarred by his touch. That’s probably something The Rings of Power will depict in earnest, though it might be a while until we reach that point in the story.

For now, you can expect the first season to start premiering on Prime Video from Sep. 2.