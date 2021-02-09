Emma Stone Rumored To Return For Easy A Sequel, But Not In Lead Role

Since making her feature film debut in Superbad, Emma Stone has gone on to cement herself as one of the best actresses in the business, with three Academy Award nominations and one win under her belt at the age of just 32. Despite getting her start in the comedy genre, she’s also seamlessly shifted into dramatic territory, although she might be heading back into the blockbuster business if those Spider-Man 3 reports end up being confirmed.

A decade ago, Stone took the first ever leading role of her career in subversive high school comedy Easy A, which has since gone on to enjoy a long life as one of the most popular teen comedies of the modern era. It follows the actress’ Olive Penderghast, who finds a little white lie snowballing into something else entirely, but learns to embrace her unfounded reputation. The leading lady scored a Golden Globe nod for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her efforts in what’s viewed as her star-making turn.

Although Hollywood has no issues casting people in their 30s to play teenagers, it looked as though the ship had sailed for any potential sequels a long time ago, but the latest reports are claiming that a new Easy A movie is in the works, with the focus placed on Olive’s adopted brother Chip and Stone being eyed for a supporting role.

It was announced in the summer of 2019 that Easy A writer Bert Royal had been tasked to write and direct a spinoff set in the same high school, although it isn’t clear if this is the same project. In any case, while the concept might not work as well without Stone in the lead, her presence would be a hugely welcome one nonetheless.