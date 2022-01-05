During the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Emma Watson got the chance to reunite with her co-stars from the Wizarding World to discuss the evolution of the film franchise. In one instance, the British actress revealed that one of her favorite scenes in the entire series is not even in the books.

Now, if you’re one of those Potterheads who ship the so-called “Harmony,” you’ll know that the penultimate film in the saga, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part I, went out of its way to tease the relationship in a number of ways, including that intimate and emotional dance scene in the tent after Ron Weasley abandons the party. But, of course, another way to interpret that sequence, perhaps the way the writers imagined it in the first place, is to say that it highlights the deep bond that these two friends share in their darkest hour.

It seems, though, that even Watson can admit that the scene was a little bit awkward to approach, and not just because it wasn’t in the books. Reminiscing about that one time Harry and Hermione danced to Nick Cave’s “O Children” song, here’s what the actress had to say during the reunion special that’s making a lot of folks emotional right now.

“The scene that I thought was gonna be really awkward, and I wasn’t sure about at all, which was us doing our dance. Now that’s one of my favorite scenes from the whole series, because the level of familiarity that you and I had with each other at that point, I didn’t think I could have done a scene like that with another actor. There was so much said in the scene. It was unspoken. I loved that. And also in the same way that for the characters, they got to have a moment of fun. I feel like you and I got to have a moment of fun, which we needed at that point.”

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The scene in question is actually one of the few deviations from Rowling’s book that a lot of fans can totally get behind. As Watson said, there’s something incredibly raw and relatable about having a little fun when things are at their bleakest. Though I’m sure beyond this, the mere acknowledgment from the thespian that this is one of her favorite scenes in the series will be enough to drive many a fan crazy with speculation all over again about the things that could’ve been.