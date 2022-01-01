‘Return to Hogwarts’ is getting ‘Harry Potter’ fans emotional

Today is a day for rest and relaxation now that the Christmas and New Year festivities are finally over, with HBO Max providing the ideal combination of nostalgia and comfort foot for the soul via Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which premiered on the platform today.

Reuniting almost the entire core cast for the first time in a long time, the lengthy special is a trip down memory lane, a glowing tribute to the impact and importance of the franchise, a retrospective on how the epic eight-film saga came together and much more all at once, so it’s no surprise that fans have been lapping it up.

There’s plenty of emotion on display onscreen, and fans have been sharing in that sentiment as they find themselves regularly getting choked up watching Return to Hogwarts, as you can see from the reactions below.

Went into the Harry Potter reunion special a little skeptically but man did things get emotional at the end!! pic.twitter.com/xVFnIzSUwN — Rachel Simon (@Rachel_Simon) January 1, 2022

My eyes are that puffy from all the tears after watching #ReturnToHogwarts but this scene with Emma Watson & Rupert Grint towards the end… Absolute waterworks 😭😭😭 I turn 30 this year but Harry Potter will always be apart of me and my childhood. pic.twitter.com/K5vKdgNYN4 — Mitchell Cognetta (@MitchCognetta) January 1, 2022

"It feels like no time has passed and loads of time has passed."

That's exactly how I felt watching the Harry Potter reunion #ReturnToHogwarts

Harry Potter is my childhood… I've grown up with it💕💕

I feel super emotional and realization hit me that that I'm old now😅😅🥲 — Surreal but nice!! (@sanjanasen26) January 1, 2022

i just finished watching #HarryPotter20thAnniversary and omg I’m in tears,



I felt so nostalgic throughout the whole thing. The Harry Potter movies and books have always been huge part of my life and omg 🥺 — Happy New Year ♡ (@hesscityangel) January 1, 2022

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts Poster 1 of 2

Tearing up at the opening sequence of Return to Hogwarts. I've been told to brace for more. I moved to England when I was 11, a pimply Asian teen nerd, and the Harry Potter books were my only friend, not even my family. So yes I am truly, very emotional right now. — Lian Buan (@lianbuan) January 1, 2022

Dan's crying made me cry even harder, and the legendary scene after.. god I'm genuinely drawning in my own tears#ReturnToHogwarts #HarryPotter20th #HarryPotter



pic.twitter.com/wZlUJfx9gk — nini (@gilmour34) January 1, 2022

God I just watched the Harry Potter reunion and I cried the entire time. Hogwarts was truly my home growing up and I felt like harry Ron and Hermione and everyone was my family. God I'm an emotional wreck lol 😭 pic.twitter.com/VZjfhAOzH9 — Willow💗 (@WillowThestral) January 1, 2022

If you haven't yet watched #ReturnToHogwarts, you really should. Beautiful documentary. @EmmaWatson and Robbie Coltrane in particular had me in tears. 😢 #HarryPotter and #Hogwarts will always be there for us fans. #HarryPotter20thAnniversary — Hogwarts Legacy News (@HogwartsLegacyN) January 1, 2022

Harry Potter has become such an all-encompassing part of pop culture that it’s easy to forget Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson endured an experience that nobody else can relate to.

Plucked from obscurity and turned into megastars overnight, the trio grew up right in front of our very eyes knowing full well the shadow of the Wizarding World would hang over them for the rest of their lives, so it’s little wonder they got emotional when reflecting on their past.