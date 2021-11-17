Emma Watson Opens Up About HBO’s Harry Potter Reunion Special

Emma Watson broke her silence regarding the Harry Potter HBO’s reunion special on Nov. 16 while commemorating the 20th anniversary of the franchise’s first film. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was first released on November 14, 2001.

The series stars, including Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and many others, will reunite for feature interviews and cast discussion in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, set to air early next year.

Watson, who shared throwback cast images, opened up about how Hermione Granger was one of her favorite fictional characters to play. She wrote:

“Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world, and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time. I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting… BUT I DAMN WELL KNEW!!! And still know.”

SOCO HOGwarts Harry Potter Hedgehog Pictures 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The 31-year-old also shared that she is not only “proud” of her peer’s accomplishments within the franchise but for who they became offscreen over the years.

“I am proud not just of what we as group contributed as actors to the franchise but also as the children that became young adults that walked that path. I look at my fellow cast members now, and I am just so proud of who everyone has become as people. I am proud we were kind to each other, that we supported one another and that we held up something meaningful.”

Towards the end of the statement, Watson thanked the crew members “for all their hard work” and also recognized the fans for their overwhelming support even after the franchise ended in 2011. The actress wrapped up the caption by promoting the 20th-anniversary special.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will premiere on HBO on January 1.