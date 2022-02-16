‘Encanto’ is headed back to theaters this week

There will have been a lot of smiles at Disney HQ when the Academy announced the nominations for the 2022 Oscars. Cruella, Luca, Raya and the Last Dragon, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are all up for awards, though perhaps the most-watched prospect for the studio will be its smash-hit Encanto.

Released in November theatrically and landing on Disney Plus just in time for Christmas, this tale of a Colombian family with magical powers is shaping up to be a Frozen-sized hit for the Mouse House. Encanto has been nominated for Best Animated Feature Film, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song (for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Dos Oruguitos’).

To help its chances, Disney is sending Encanto back to theaters for a victory lap. They announced the news in a short trailer summarizing its achievements, check it out above.

Encanto only became a cultural phenomenon after the Disney Plus release, so many of the movie’s biggest fans may have missed out on its first theatrical run. This means this re-release should be something of a celebration of the movie, so expect to hear audiences singing along with the soundtrack.

As for whether this strategy will help Encanto achieve Oscar success? Well, let’s face it, even without this boost it’s the obvious front-runner in all its nominated categories, so expect it to walk away with some of those golden statues at the 94th Academy Awards on March 28.

Encanto is now back in theaters.