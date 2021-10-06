Enola Holmes 2 Set Photos And Videos Reveal Henry Cavill’s Sherlock

Netflix’s recent TUDUM event saw star and producer Millie Bobby Brown reveal that production on Enola Holmes 2 was set to begin imminently, which was swiftly followed by confirmation that Louis Partridge’s Tewkesbury and Helena Bonham-Carter’s matriarch Eudoria would also be back alongside a raft of new additions.

The streaming service weren’t lying about the timeline, with cameras now rolling on the sequel to the smash hit sleuthing adventure, and we’ve already gotten our first look at Henry Cavill back in action as Sherlock, which you can see below.

The estate of Arthur Conan Doyle ended up suing Netflix over The Witcher star’s performance in the first installment, so he’ll probably have to rein in the emotions just a little to avoid the same thing happening again with Enola Holmes 2.

One interesting question regarding Cavill being on set for Enola Holmes 2 is what it means for Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle. The globetrotting espionage thriller only started shooting towards the end of August, and if Cavill is working on another project so soon, then perhaps his role in AppleTV+’s $200 million acquisition isn’t as substantial as we first thought, even though his name was listed first among the star-studded ensemble when the cast was announced.