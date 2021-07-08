Henry Cavill And John Cena To Lead New Spy Franchise From Kingsman Director

After losing out on James Bond to Daniel Craig back in the day and 2015’s The Man From U.N.C.L.E. failed to spawn any sequels, it looks like Henry Cavill has finally found his very own spy movie franchise. Deadline revealed today that the Man of Steel actor is to lead an all-star cast in Matthew Vaughn’s next film, Argylle, which is intended to launch a multi-part cinematic universe.

Cavill is joined in the ambitious production by over a half-dozen big names, including Sam Rockwell (Iron Man 2), Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), John Cena (F9) and Samuel L. Jackson (Avengers: Endgame). Pop star Dua Lipa is making her acting debut in the movie and will also be contributing to the soundtrack. Vaughn will direct and produce based on a script from Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman).

Argylle is based on an upcoming spy thriller novel from debut author Ellie Conway, which is due to be published in 2022. Both book and movie will follow “the world’s greatest spy”, known as Argylle, as he gets caught up in a globe-trotting adventure. Though that premise sounds like spy fiction 101, Vaughn revealed that he believes Conway’s story is the most original entry in the genre there’s been since Bond was created. As he said in a statement:

“When I read this early draft manuscript I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming’s books of the 50s. This is going to reinvent the spy genre.”

This film is expected to be the first entry in a franchise that will last for at least three films and is set in America, London and multiple locations around the world. Production is due to start shooting in Europe this August.

Vaughn obviously has history with the spy genre, having helmed all three instalments in the Kingsman franchise – the third, a prequel titled The King’s Man, is due out in theaters this December. Henry Cavill, meanwhile, has various projects on the way, including The Witcher season 2, Enola Holmes 2 and the Highlander reboot.