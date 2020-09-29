Enola Holmes Continues To Break Records On Netflix

Netflix have funelled billions of dollars into original movies in an effort to play the rest of Hollywood at their own game and establish the streaming service as a genuine rival to the dominance of the studio system. The Coronavirus pandemic has only increased the company’s standing in the industry, too, with countless original projects dominating the conversation as viewership numbers go through the roof, while the theatrical market is still showing very little signs of sustained recovery.

Despite spending $150 million on Michael Bay’s 6 Underground, $70 million on The Old Guard, $65 million on Extraction, $85 million on Project Power and anywhere up to $250 million on Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, though, relatively small scale mystery caper Enola Holmes looks like it has a real chance of becoming Netflix’s biggest original hit ever.

Having already scored the strongest debut since March, the literary adaptation rocketed to the top of the most-watched list in 78 countries around the world, and almost a week later, Enola Holmes is still there. That’s an incredible achievement for a movie that was initially dumped by Warner Bros. before Netflix stepped in to acquire the distribution rights, even more so when the Top 10 changes on an almost daily basis as subscribers tend to quickly find something else to occupy their time with.

New ranking records for #EnolaHolmes on #Netflix are keep coming! 🕓 4 days with an absolute score!

🏆 #1 in 78 out of 78 monitored countries

⚽ 780 pointshttps://t.co/52PuuTweq7 Would Enola break the viewers' records of #Extraction or #BirdBox? pic.twitter.com/RcVbyHgskU — flixpatrol (@flixpatrol) September 28, 2020

Extraction is currently Netflix’s most popular original, having racked up 90 million views in the first four weeks it was available. And while the company only tend to release data when the project in question yields the sort of success they can’t keep to themselves, Enola Holmes might just knock Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake off his perch in the very near future if the movie maintains such overwhelming levels of popularity for another couple of weeks.