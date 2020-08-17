Awesome Scream 5 Fan Poster Teases A Return To Woodsboro

The hype is definitely real for Scream 5. Fans have been waiting for a new entry in the horror franchise since 2011 and now one is finally on the way. Casting is still being finalized, but production is due to start this fall. We’re still a while away from getting any promotion for the film, then, but this awesome fan poster is already doing an excellent job of marketing the movie.

Twitter user Creepy Duck Design has created a seriously impressive and artistic piece teasing a potential return to Woodsboro for Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott. The poster – which has gone viral on social media – focuses on a road leading up to a tunnel, which is replaced by the gaping mouth of Ghostface. “Welcome home, Sidney,” the tagline reads. I’m guessing you just heard those words in Roger L. Jackson’s voice, amiright?

We initially didn’t know whether the new Scream was a reboot or a continuation, but it was confirmed to be the latter when David Arquette signed up to reprise his role as Sheriff Dewey Riley. Courteney Cox then joined him earlier this month, confirming her return as Gale Weathers. Now everyone’s just waiting on the news that Campbell is also coming back as Sid. As Arquette recently put it, she’s “the heart and soul” of the series, so it’s highly doubtful it would work without her.

Of course, Woodsboro is the fictional Californian hometown of Sidney and Riley and the setting for the original Scream. The second one then switched to Sid’s college in Ohio while the third took place in Hollywood. Scream 4 then took the franchise back to its roots and returned to Woodsboro. Scream 5 could repeat this trick or it could introduce a different town plagued by the new Ghostface. We don’t know just yet as plot details are being kept under wraps.

Scream 5, from Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, is due out sometime in 2021. With filming starting soon, be sure to stay tuned for further casting updates.