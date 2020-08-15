David Arquette Says Neve Campbell’s The Heart And Soul Of Scream

Scream 5 has so far managed to impress fans by bringing back David Arquette and Courteney Cox to reprise their roles as Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers, respectively. But they’ve got one more star to get if the fandom is to officially give it a stamp of approval. Like Arquette and Cox, Neve Campbell has appeared in all previous installments of the horror franchise as Sidney Prescott, so it might not feel like a real Scream movie without her.

And it’s not just the fans saying this, either. Arquette recently spoke to ET Online and he stressed that the movie’s number one priority is to hook Campbell in, as he describes the leading lady as “the heart and soul” of the saga.

“We have to get Neve, that’s the real thing,” Arquette said. “She’s the heart and soul of the Scream franchise, so to get Neve would be a really tremendous thing. Like, I’ve seen her at conventions and stuff and it’s just almost like family. We all have gone through this experience together and it’s — we’re all really sad about the loss of Wes…I would love for her to be a part of it. mean, she’s such an important– she’s the heart and soul of it.”

Scream: Resurrection Photos 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

He’s got that right. Sidney is one of the most beloved final girls in horror history for a reason. There aren’t many others who have grown as much as Sid across the four films so far, so to lose her in the fifth one would be a huge blow.

Thankfully, we know that the actress is in talks to come back. And she’s previously said that she’s impressed with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s vision for the movie and their respect for what the late, great Wes Craven did with the first four. Clearly, signing her up for the project hasn’t been as smooth as with Arquette and Cox, but hopefully any creative or contractual differences can be worked out to give the fans – and her co-stars – what they want.

Scream 5 is due to start shooting this fall, so we’ll hopefully get an official announcement soon. Keep those fingers crossed.