Courteney Cox Says She Can’t Wait To See Ghostface Again In Scream 5

Today we got some big news that horror fans had been waiting on – Courteney Cox has officially signed up for Scream 5. The Friends star has appeared in all four previous movies in the franchise as bitchy reporter Gale Weathers, so it wouldn’t have been a Scream film without her. And the actress can’t wait to get back to Woodsboro to face off against Ghostface – or whoever’s under the mask this time – once again.

So said Cox in her latest Instagram post. Following the announcement of her return, the star took to social media to share a video of Ghostface’s mask with the iconic Scream theme playing over the top. “I can’t wait to see this face again,” reads a blood-red caption after a few moments.

See for yourself in the post below:

Cox is the second cast member to sign up to the new Scream flick, as produced Spyglass Entertainment and distributed by Paramount. Back in May, her ex-husband David Arquette joined the project to reprise his role as Sheriff Dewey Riley. Obviously, the one we’re all waiting on now is Neve Campbell. Campbell, Cox and Arquette have been with the saga since the beginning, with Campbell’s Sidney Prescott at the heart of it. So, it would be a blow if she didn’t come back this time.

Thankfully, we know that the actress is in talks and she had spoken about getting along with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who are taking over the reins of the series from the late, great Wes Craven. As such, we’ve got our fingers crossed it all works out.

Scream 5 is intending to start shooting this fall in North Carolina, ahead of it hitting cinemas sometime in 2021. Although, given the current state of the world, that could easily change.