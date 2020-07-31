Courteney Cox Officially Signs On For Scream 5

Scream 5 has really begun to ramp up in recent months, with Spyglass Media Group putting things into motion by hiring Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett to get behind the camera and take over from the late, great Wes Craven. Paramount Pictures has already picked up the movie as well and will release it sometime in 2021.

At first, it was a bit unclear whether this new Scream film was a reboot or a continuation, but it was confirmed to be the latter when David Arquette signed on to return as Woodsboro sheriff Dewey Riley. We know that Neve Campbell is in talks to come back as series protagonist Sidney Prescott as well, and while she hasn’t been locked in just yet, we can at least rest easy knowing that Courteney Cox will also be showing up as Gale Weathers.

The news comes from Deadline, who say that the actress has officially boarded the hugely anticipated sequel. Speaking to the outlet, here’s what the film’s directors had to say about the casting:

“We can’t imagine Scream without the iconic Gale Weathers and are so incredibly thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to work with Courteney. We’re absolute mega fans of her work and we’re so excited to join her in the next chapter of the Scream saga!”

Unfortunately, no details on how Gale might factor into the plot were revealed and at the moment, we still know very little about what the movie will bring us in terms of story and connections to previous entries in the series. Clearly, though, there will be some strong ties as both Cox and Arquette are firmly on board.

Now, we’re just waiting for word on Campbell signing on, too. She’s widely expected to return, but as mentioned above, hasn’t made things official as of yet. However, her two co-stars joining is certainly a good sign and once we hear something more on the casting front for Scream 5, we’ll be sure to let you know.

In the meantime, tell us, what are you hoping to see in the next outing from this iconic horror franchise? Sound off down below and make yourself heard.