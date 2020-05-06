Neve Campbell Teases Possible Return For Sidney In Scream 5

We haven’t seen the last of Ghostface, it seems.

Like all other modern horror legends (Leatherface, Freddy, Jason), Ghostface never really went away – the dreaded Scream killer has always teetered on the fringes of development, waiting for that green light and another chance to terrorize unsuspecting teenagers.

Fast forward to 2020, and the Powers That Be have given the go-ahead for Scream 5, placing Ready or Not directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett behind the wheel. We’re still no closer to knowing the full ins and outs of Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett’s plans (though there are rumors beginning to swirl), but while chatting to ReelBlend co-host Jake Hamilton, series mainstay Neve Campbell delivered an exciting bit of news. And it has something to do with the potential return of fan-favorite Scream Queen, Sidney.

They’ve come to me and we’re having conversations. It’s a little hard at the moment because of COVID to know when that’ll happen. Hopefully, we can see eye to eye on all of the elements that have to come into place for it to happen. I originally had been very apprehensive about doing another Scream movie without Wes because he’s such a genius and he is the reason they are what they are. But the directors who have come to me have come with such a great appreciation for Wes’ work and really want to honor it. And that meant a lot to me. Hopefully, we’ll be able to do it.

Scream: Resurrection Photos 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Neve Campbell’s Sidney has never managed to put too much distance between herself and Woodsboro, given her character has appeared in all four Scream movies to date – so it’s only fitting that Bettinelli-Oplin and Gillett would find room on their roster for a bona fide series icon.

When, exactly, Scream 5 is expected to go before the cameras is another question entirely. Prior to the outbreak of Coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown, plans were in place for Bettinelli-Oplin and Gillett to begin rolling this month. Alas, that’s no longer the case, so we’ll have to wait a little while longer before Ghostface (and indeed Sidney Prescott) makes a return.