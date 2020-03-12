Scream 5 Moving Forward With Ready Or Not Directors, Films This May

Nine years after the release of the last movie in the franchise, it sounds like Ghostface is about to return to Woodsboro to cause havoc yet again. You might recall that We Got This Covered was the first to break the news that a Scream reboot was in the works back in August. In November, Bloody Disgusting then confirmed our scoop, revealing that Spyglass Entertainment was moving forward with Scream 5. And now, we may have learned of the filmmakers behind it and the production start date.

Discussing Film has shared a new report which claims that two directors have been found, with shooting set to begin as soon as this May. Ready or Not duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are said to be stepping into the very big shoes of horror legend Wes Craven to helm the feature, with original writer Kevin Williamson returning to exec produce alongside Chad Villella. William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein will produce.

BD previously told us that Williamson will not be scripting Scream 5, so it remains to be seen who’s on writing duties. And as far as plot goes, Discussing Film was able to share a brief one-line synopsis for the film, telling us that it will follow a young woman who returns to her hometown to uncover who’s been committing a series of vicious crimes. Yep, that sounds like a pretty Scream-compatible plot description to us.

The outlet notes that they’re unable to categorically state whether the production will act as a follow-up to the original four films or will be a straight-up remake. For our part, WGTC has heard that stars such as Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courtney Cox could return, though S5 will definitely focus on newer characters in the hopes of creating a new trilogy.

In any case, we’ll bring you more on Scream 5 when it comes in, but it definitely sounds like we can start getting excited for more meta-horror-whodunnit goodness. After all, if it’s filming as soon as May, it could well be in theaters sometime in 2021.