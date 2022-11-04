‘Eternals’ anniversary celebrations interrupted by debate about its quality
Following the one-year anniversary of Eternals, one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most divisive films, the debate about the movie’s quality has once again reignited.
The Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao certainly took a different approach to the movie’s cinematography, for instance, with many of the scenes being filmed on-location rather than in a sound studio.
The unique tone of the movie certainly made it beloved amongst some MCU fanatics, with one Twitter user going so far as to say it is superior to both Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder.
The vocal and loyal fanbase that Eternals has managed to create was celebrated by one fan.
Only a well-constructed meme could summarize the feelings of one Eternals defender.
Another MCU stalwart admitted that while Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo almost become a favorite character, his inexplicable exit during the climax of Eternals proved to be a letdown.
But a defender of the film said the character choice is what helps make Eternals “unconventional.”
Another Twitter user admitted they found Eternals “a little boring” but it still had its moments.
Another commentator remarked the many flaws of the film, such as a red-herring villain and an anti-climactic celestial scene, added up to Eternals being an overall “ridiculous” experience.
Another comic book movie fan proclaimed that Eternals had many similarities to DC’s Justice League, but achieved an even better result.
With no less than 10 superheroes crammed into one movie, one Twitter user assessed that the film probably should’ve been a TV show from the jump. Anyone down for a Disney Plus Eternals spinoff?
Famously, Eternals ranks at the very bottom of the MCU in terms of its 47 percent critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the film also boasts a respectable 73 percent audience score on that same website, which ranks higher than many other MCU films.
If you want to give your own reappraisal of Eternals, you can currently watch the film on Disney Plus.