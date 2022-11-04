‘Eternals’ anniversary celebrations interrupted by debate about its quality

Following the one-year anniversary of Eternals, one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most divisive films, the debate about the movie’s quality has once again reignited.

The Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao certainly took a different approach to the movie’s cinematography, for instance, with many of the scenes being filmed on-location rather than in a sound studio.

'Eternals' was released one year ago today pic.twitter.com/2JyU2s5JDE — Marvel Perfect Gifs & Clips (@MCUPerfectGifs) November 3, 2022

The unique tone of the movie certainly made it beloved amongst some MCU fanatics, with one Twitter user going so far as to say it is superior to both Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder.

HOT TAKE:



Eternals > Multiverse of Madness

Eternals > Love and Thunder pic.twitter.com/FchsqIFQtg — The Cinematic Universe 🍥 (@TheRealTCU) November 3, 2022

The vocal and loyal fanbase that Eternals has managed to create was celebrated by one fan.

#Eternals was released one year today and I'm so happy its garnered its own fanbase. Even though it's not most people's cup of tea, I'm glad I'm not alone in appreciating it. It's one of the few MCU projects I'm passionate about loving❤ pic.twitter.com/57NJFnHu6R — MarMar (@MardarriusMM) November 3, 2022

Only a well-constructed meme could summarize the feelings of one Eternals defender.

The Eternals hate vs Me pic.twitter.com/4sVv0blE7j — Mutant Sovereignty (@AtlantisFell) November 4, 2022

Another MCU stalwart admitted that while Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo almost become a favorite character, his inexplicable exit during the climax of Eternals proved to be a letdown.

Kingo went to my top fave list to one of the let downs really quick after he exit 😞 — STREAM SNOW ON THE BEACH ❄️🏝️ (@LivingLegendLDR) November 4, 2022

But a defender of the film said the character choice is what helps make Eternals “unconventional.”

I get why he did it though and I love how unconventional it is for a hero to dip before the final battle — Zaid (@zaidkola1) November 4, 2022

Another Twitter user admitted they found Eternals “a little boring” but it still had its moments.

Eternals was a little boring to me but I still held it down. The scenes that ate… ate! — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) November 4, 2022

Another commentator remarked the many flaws of the film, such as a red-herring villain and an anti-climactic celestial scene, added up to Eternals being an overall “ridiculous” experience.

The bad guys turned out to be irrelevant and there's a dead titan half sticking out of the planet that nobody seems to talk about. It had some good scenes but the scenario was ridiculous which seems to be an ongoing theme. — Crustysox (@Crustysox3) November 3, 2022

Another comic book movie fan proclaimed that Eternals had many similarities to DC’s Justice League, but achieved an even better result.

Crazy how Marvel made a better live action Justice League movie instead of DC. Easily Marvel's most underrated movie from Phase Four (and maybe even the MCU as a whole). — Cody Beckman (@CBeckman25) November 3, 2022

With no less than 10 superheroes crammed into one movie, one Twitter user assessed that the film probably should’ve been a TV show from the jump. Anyone down for a Disney Plus Eternals spinoff?

i still by that this should’ve been a tv show🧏🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/dkWbnRx9XW pic.twitter.com/TsEberPDHM — Fall of Legends (@malikuzumakii) November 4, 2022

Famously, Eternals ranks at the very bottom of the MCU in terms of its 47 percent critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the film also boasts a respectable 73 percent audience score on that same website, which ranks higher than many other MCU films.

If you want to give your own reappraisal of Eternals, you can currently watch the film on Disney Plus.