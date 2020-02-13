The Eternals Confirmed To Feature The MCU’s First Gay Kiss

We’ve known for a long while that The Eternals would mark a major first for the MCU in the form of one of its ensemble cast of superheroes being portrayed as openly gay, making them the first explicitly LGBT+ lead character in the entire franchise. Footage shown at CCXP back in December had already confirmed the identity of this individual, but now we’ve learned that the film will also feature the MCU’s first gay kiss as well.

We know that Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos is The Eternals‘ gay lead, something that actor Haaz Sleiman has concurred in an interview with New Now Next. But that’s not all, as Sleiman also revealed that he’ll be playing Phastos’ husband in the movie and that the pair will have children. He also made clear that there’ll be an on-screen kiss between the couple, something he’s very proud of.

“Oh, yeah, absolutely, and it’s a beautiful, very moving kiss. Everyone cried on set. For me it’s very important to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be. Brian Tyree Henry is such a tremendous actor and brought so much beauty into this part, and at one point I saw a child in his eyes, and I think it’s important for the world to be reminded that we in the queer community were all children at one point. We forget that because we’re always depicted as sexual or rebellious. We forget to connect on that human part.”

The first openly gay character in the MCU only arrived in last year’s Avengers: Endgame, with Joe Russo briefly appearing as an unnamed man who speaks about going on a same-sex date. What’s more, it’s very likely that Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie will retroactively become Marvel’s first LGBT superhero. The warrior was supposed to be confirmed as bisexual in Thor: Ragnarok, but the scene was cut. Her quest to find a queen is expected to be a big part of Thor: Love and Thunder, though.

Circling back to The Eternals, and this news about Phastos and Sheiman’s character is certainly encouraging to hear and will hopefully be just the beginning of many LGBT+ relationships in the MCU moving forward.