Eternals Confirmed To Have 2 Post-Credit Scenes

The post-credits scene has become a staple of blockbuster cinema, and the craze can be traced right back to the summer of 2008, when Nick Fury showed up at the very end of Iron Man to gauge Tony Stark’s interest in the Avengers Initiative. Ever since then, audiences have been conditioned to remain in the theater until the lights come up.

It isn’t just the Marvel Cinematic Universe that does it, although Kevin Feige’s outfit did set the precedent, with every major franchise in Hollywood jumping on the bandwagon. We’re never not going to get a stinger to cap off one of the franchise’s blockbusters, but Eternals director Chloé Zhao confirmed in an interview with Fandango that we’re getting two of them.

“Don’t just stay for the first one, also stay for the second one, too. They are equally as important in weight, and both have big surprises for you.”

New Eternals Images Showcase The MCU's Latest Heroes 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Based on how the MCU has operated thus far, one will probably be a character-driven moment that features some of the core cast, while the other might end up setting the stage for what’s to come. We know so little about Eternals and what it’s potentially building to that the mysterious credits scenes are sure to generate major buzz.

They may not break the internet on the same scale as Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but you can guarantee nobody’s getting up to leave until Eternals is done, dusted and cut to black.