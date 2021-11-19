‘Eternals’ crosses $300 million at the box office

The two-week reign of Eternals at the top of the domestic box office is guaranteed to come to and this week, even if Ghostbusters: Afterlife is tracking below projections to debut somewhere in the $27-35 million range.

Critics may have derided Chloe Zhao’s cosmic epic as the worst installment in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but a quick glance at the internet would make it abundantly clear that the fanbase strongly disagrees with that consensus.

There’s already some nerves about the movie’s sequel prospects, but it should be a source of reassurance that Eternals has officially crossed $300 million globally after two weeks in theaters. While that’s the absolute bare minimum we should be expecting even with the pandemic still in play, it does put the intergalactic epic in fairly rarefied air.

Since the beginning of 2021, only eight Hollywood blockbusters have managed to cross $300 million, with the 26th entry in the MCU bringing the total up to nine. Of those nine, Eternals is the fourth Marvel Comics adaptation to hit the milestone after Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Black Widow, and having only been in theaters for fourteen days, there’s plenty of time left for those numbers to climb even higher.