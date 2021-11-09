Eternals Fans Crossing Their Fingers That Chloé Zhao/Star Wars Rumors Are True
Disney and Lucasfilm’s roster of largely mysterious Star Wars movies have been the subjects of intense speculation across the last few days, some of which have turned out to be right on the money.
Shortly after it was claimed that Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron was being delayed, it was announced that the intergalactic fighter pilot story was indeed being halted for an indefinite period of time, which in turn lent credence to the chatter that a feature set during the Old Republic era could step in to replace it on the schedule.
It was less than an hour ago that Chloé Zhao was reported to be a lock for helming Kevin Feige’s Star Wars blockbuster, which may turn out to be the case given the heightened veracity of the scuttlebutt surrounding a galaxy far, far away.
Needless to say, fans of the filmmaker’s Eternals are thrilled at the prospect, and they’re already crossing their fingers in the hopes that an official announcement is forthcoming.
Critics may have largely disapproved, but Eternals has fared much better in the eyes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom, so a Zhao-directed Star Wars would be guaranteed to generate fervent excitement among the online community.