Eternals Fans Crossing Their Fingers That Chloé Zhao/Star Wars Rumors Are True

Disney and Lucasfilm’s roster of largely mysterious Star Wars movies have been the subjects of intense speculation across the last few days, some of which have turned out to be right on the money.

Shortly after it was claimed that Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron was being delayed, it was announced that the intergalactic fighter pilot story was indeed being halted for an indefinite period of time, which in turn lent credence to the chatter that a feature set during the Old Republic era could step in to replace it on the schedule.

It was less than an hour ago that Chloé Zhao was reported to be a lock for helming Kevin Feige’s Star Wars blockbuster, which may turn out to be the case given the heightened veracity of the scuttlebutt surrounding a galaxy far, far away.

Needless to say, fans of the filmmaker’s Eternals are thrilled at the prospect, and they’re already crossing their fingers in the hopes that an official announcement is forthcoming.

I would love this. Enjoyed Nomadland, loved Eternals. Star Wars with a touch of Chloe Zhao would be on another level. https://t.co/mQZQtRblpY — MickyBell (@MickyBell) November 9, 2021

Chloe zhao directing a Star Wars movie I won a mesterpiece incoming I loved #Eternals ￼ cant wait for this one https://t.co/EzNrHNZ2Af pic.twitter.com/0DhCYAlqkL — rt eternal stan #blm (@ieternallight18) November 9, 2021

KEVIN FEIGE AND CHLOE ZHAO IN STAR WARS?!?!?! https://t.co/cQJRhfsMQ0 — m i l l e y (@milleysoares) November 9, 2021

Chloe Zhao directing a Star Wars film is all the things I needed to hear right now. — Robert MacQuarrie (@RDMacQ) November 9, 2021

chloé zhao is gonna make star wars films good again let me celebrate — cami (@lgbtgarfield) November 9, 2021

Eternals Film Posters 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Chloe zhao is an amazing director. Her ideas for eternals wasn’t bad. It’s the execution that was the problem. She’s be perfect for Star Wars — ¥ (@IGiveOpinions01) November 9, 2021

If all the news is true and we’re getting even more live-action High Republic after The Acolyte…today might be a VERY good Star Wars day.



(Plus the Chloé Zhao news, too! Haven’t seen Eternals yet but that sounds v promising.) pic.twitter.com/W3ELhcgTQv — 🦃 Wyatt 🎬 (@TheLastWyatt) November 9, 2021

oh my god we’re getting a s*x scene in star wars finally thank you chloé zhao https://t.co/n9iqwwqbhS — emily (@cosmicsoIo) November 9, 2021

chloe zhao winning,,, aND MORE STAR WARS CONTENT IM WINNING TOO YAAAAS pic.twitter.com/CCflmGgv9P — gen⁷ is semi ia ☂︎ ¦ ⧗ (@MlKROTAEHYUNG) November 9, 2021

Critics may have largely disapproved, but Eternals has fared much better in the eyes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom, so a Zhao-directed Star Wars would be guaranteed to generate fervent excitement among the online community.