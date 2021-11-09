The Old Republic Trends After Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Gets Delayed
Shortly before Star Wars: Rogue Squadron was officially hit with an indefinite delay, rumors were making the rounds that not only was Patty Jenkins’ movie set to be pushed back, but an untitled mystery project would swoop in to get into production next year and claim the December 2023 release date for itself.
Subsequent scuttlebutt touted that it could end up being a film set during the Old Republic era, which made some degree of sense when you remember that Alita: Battle Angel and Terminator Genisys co-writer Laeta Kalgoridis was announced to be working on something set during that exact same time period a couple of years back, but we haven’t heard anything about it since.
Naturally, from almost the second Disney and Lucasfilm hit pause on Rogue Squadron, fans were beginning to salivate at the prospect of a new Star Wars blockbuster unfolding in the midst of the Old Republic.
While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, if the studio wants to adhere to those December 2023, 2025 and 2027 release dates that were staked out a long time ago, then some major news regarding the identity of the next Star Wars feature realistically shouldn’t be all that far away.