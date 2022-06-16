‘Eternals’ fans really hoping Marvel is just playing the long game with a sequel
It’s been seven months since Eternals came to theaters, only to land with a somewhat disappointing thud. Sure, the millennia-spanning cosmic epic made over $400 million at the box office, a solid return for the pandemic era, but it set a couple of unwanted benchmarks while doing so.
Not only does it rank as the worst-reviewed installment in Marvel Cinematic Universe history on Rotten Tomatoes, but it also holds the franchise’s lowest CinemaScore, too. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released a matter of weeks beforehand, and Destin Daniel Cretton’s martial arts fantasy had a sequel announced shortly afterwards, but as of yet we’ve heard nothing about a potential Eternals follow-up.
As you can see from the reactions below, fans are still keeping their fingers crossed in the hopes that we’ll see the band getting back together eventually, whether it’s on the big screen or Disney Plus.
A one-and-one failure would be tantamount to an embarrassment for the relentlessly successful MCU, but it remains to be seen whether or not Eternals will end up becoming a regular part of the saga’s unstoppable volume of output. The people have spoken, but they’re not the ones who make the decision at the end of the day, so those aforementioned fingers may have to remain crossed for a little while longer until we find out what the future holds.
Surely a Disney Plus series or two isn’t out of the question should the worst case scenario unfold, because it’d be very unlike Marvel to simply dump the entire roster of characters on the sidelines.