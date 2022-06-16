‘Eternals’ fans really hoping Marvel is just playing the long game with a sequel

It’s been seven months since Eternals came to theaters, only to land with a somewhat disappointing thud. Sure, the millennia-spanning cosmic epic made over $400 million at the box office, a solid return for the pandemic era, but it set a couple of unwanted benchmarks while doing so.

Not only does it rank as the worst-reviewed installment in Marvel Cinematic Universe history on Rotten Tomatoes, but it also holds the franchise’s lowest CinemaScore, too. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released a matter of weeks beforehand, and Destin Daniel Cretton’s martial arts fantasy had a sequel announced shortly afterwards, but as of yet we’ve heard nothing about a potential Eternals follow-up.

As you can see from the reactions below, fans are still keeping their fingers crossed in the hopes that we’ll see the band getting back together eventually, whether it’s on the big screen or Disney Plus.

I like that despite Eternals’ critical reception, Marvel is sticking to it instead of just pretending it didn’t happen. Gives me hope we’ll see more Chloe Zhao in the future. pic.twitter.com/2kQ5v1Qoot — Hernandy (Dick Eater Era) (@Pollos_Hernandy) June 16, 2022

i miss the eternals era so much pic.twitter.com/QErhsgMCR1 — j. (@IKETERNALS) June 16, 2022

WE ETERNALS STANS GET ABSOLUTELY NOTHING THAT THIS MAKES US EMOTIONAL 🥺🥰 #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/2Iw2kZKZ7n — natalia is seeing louis in 2 days (@gemmasfilm) June 15, 2022

eternals nation has been so starved we are all crying on the tl about the crumb in ms marvel pic.twitter.com/qYcnMM1F7m — MARIA .ᐟ (@FAIRM0NT) June 15, 2022

Eternals will get reappraisal. I'm confident in that regardless what Film Twitter says. https://t.co/9ZFIdFoyx7 — SJWJamesBond Wants Nazis Banned ︽✵︽ Agent of GIRL (@mvbrat91) June 15, 2022

KINGO REFERENCE ETERNALS REFERENCE SEQUEL CONFIRMED — caroline ∞ ᗢ ☽ (@eternalswandas) June 15, 2022

I think the characters stories should be continued, but I don’t think it should be Eternals 2. Maybe a Disney+ sequel series could work, but I think that’s only if the two groups stories connect directly during it. — Iris Krane 🏳️‍⚧️ (@IrisKrane) June 16, 2022

I need to see where her vision goes next for these characters give me Eternals2 — Kris (@kczaban_) June 16, 2022

A one-and-one failure would be tantamount to an embarrassment for the relentlessly successful MCU, but it remains to be seen whether or not Eternals will end up becoming a regular part of the saga’s unstoppable volume of output. The people have spoken, but they’re not the ones who make the decision at the end of the day, so those aforementioned fingers may have to remain crossed for a little while longer until we find out what the future holds.

Surely a Disney Plus series or two isn’t out of the question should the worst case scenario unfold, because it’d be very unlike Marvel to simply dump the entire roster of characters on the sidelines.