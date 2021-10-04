Eternals Fans Spot Cool Mythological Easter Egg In New Promo

Today’s superhero blockbusters are often named as the modern equivalent of the mythological legends that have endured for hundreds if not thousands of years, with Zack Snyder’s DCEU trilogy in particular deliberately painted as a sweeping, operatic saga of gods and monsters.

Chloé Zhao’s upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster Eternals is about a scattered banned of intergalactic visitors that have resided on Earth for millennia without getting directly involved in human affairs, so there’s already plenty of scope to tie the various members of the team to established stories we all grew up hearing within the context of the franchise.

Richard Madden’s Ikaris bears a name that’s very similar to a certain figure who flew too close to the sun, something Zhao was evidently aware of based on an Easter Egg spotted in the latest promo, which you can see below.

‘’Don’t fly too close to the sun’’#Eternals pic.twitter.com/vDWNlxRlBj — Marvel Perfect Shots (@marvel_shots) October 3, 2021

The clouds looking like wings behind Ikaris’ back is no coincidence, especially when you consider his proximity to the sun in the shot. If Eternals avoids some of the MCU’s mot familiar tropes to tell an entirely different type of epic tale spun across the entirety of civilization’s existence, it’s in with a real shot of going down in the history books as one of the most unique and acclaimed installments in the series yet.