Eternals’ Gemma Chan Is Dropping Jaws With Latest Photo

With the popularity of Marvel’s Eternals among fans at an all-time high following the release of the film to theaters this past weekend, a number of the movie’s stars are becoming overnight icons.

Chief among them is the person who plays Sersi, the lead character in the film, Gemma Chan.

In a recent Twitter post where the actor shared a night shot of her standing in front of the Colosseum in Rome, which she called the “Eternal City,” fans were stunned by the softly lit photo where Chan looked absolutely ravishing in a stylish designer cream-colored dress.

One person even posted an impressive montage of the actor’s previous fashion statements.

Given how absolutely captivating Chan is in Eternals, it may surprise you to know that the role of Sersi wasn’t even the actor’s first stint in the MCU. She previously played the blue-skinned Kree alien known as Minn-Erva in 2019’s Captain Marvel.

Eternals centers on 10 immortal heroes tasked by the cosmically powerful Celestials to protect humankind from the predatory aliens known as the Deviants. The Eternals live on Earth for 7,000 keeping a watchful eye against the threat and subtly nudging humanity’s development along the way. Having long disbanded and living out their lives essentially regular people. However, when the Deviants return, they must reunite to vanquish the threat once and for all.

Eternals is out in theaters right now.