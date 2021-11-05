Eternals’ Kit Harington Hopes His Son Is One Day Thankful For Those Saucy Game Of Thrones Scenes

With Marvel’s Eternals hitting theaters Friday, we’re getting more insights from one of its stars about just the kind of legacy he wants to leave with his body of work.

Specifically, actor Kit Harington, who plays Dane Whitman in the film, said he hopes his son appreciates his raunchy scenes from Game of Thrones as Jon Snow one day, on account of the experience with then co-star Rose Leslie likely contributing to the pair eventually marrying and giving birth to their nine-month-old son.

Harington said he plans to tell his son something along the lines of, “Look, I mean, you can just be thankful that it happened because otherwise, you wouldn’t be here. So that will be it. I’ll be like, ‘You don’t like watching? Well, tough luck,” the actor recently told E Online.

Gratefully, it’ll probably be a few years before Harington ever has to have that conversation. For now, the couple is enjoying time with their little one.

“I’m going through something at the moment which is that I spend weeks prior to coming out here sort of, you know, feeding him, pampering him, looking after him,” the actor said. “And then I go to get on a flight, come here, and now I’m looked after and being pampered. So I’m living the dream right now!”

Though Harington plays the human Dane Whitman in Eternals, the character is in a bit of a love triangle with two of the immortal heroes: Gemma Chan’s Sersi and Richard Madden’s Ikaris.

Eternals is playing in theaters right now.