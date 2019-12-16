The Internet’s Going Crazy Over Kumail Nanjiani’s Transformation For The Eternals

The holidays came early for Marvel fans today as The Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani shocked the Internet by revealing his new body. The comedian’s stunning transformation from regular guy to absolute heartthrob has all of social media celebrating, as it seems the Oscar-nominated writer has spent a lot of time in the gym since he was cast in Marvel’s upcoming blockbuster earlier this year.

While a few recent public appearances certainly suggested that Nanjiani was in better shape, no one had any idea that he’d look this good. In fact, the revelation of his newly ripped upper body is reminiscent of Chris Pratt’s evolution from pudgy funnyman to muscular hero across multiple franchises and folks online are letting Nanjiani know how much of a stud he is. Although, he’s making it very clear that a lot of the credit should be given to Marvel for supplying him with the necessary resources.

My whole day has been thrown off by learning that Kumail Nanjiani is ridiculously jacked now — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) December 16, 2019

Marvel fans: "Oh no! RDJ and Chris Evans are leaving the MCU. What are we going to do??" Simu Liu and Kumail Nanjiani: "I think we can be of assistance…" pic.twitter.com/ztzFZiJ2oe — Curtis Kimberlin Jr 🎄 (@ckimberlinjr) December 16, 2019

Alright: Kumail showing off his final form. Even better: Pointing out this was only achievable under extremely privileged circumstances while thanking people. I didn’t think it was possibly to love him even more, but here we are! pic.twitter.com/79wl769yBT — Level 7 Access Podcast (@Level7AccessPod) December 16, 2019

Kumail became a Kumeal pic.twitter.com/L90rGNjCJq — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) December 16, 2019

JFC, don’t hurt em Kumail pic.twitter.com/XcP2HB11kq — Phil Nobile Jr. (@PhilNobileJr) December 16, 2019

Kumail works out at the same gym as I do so in a way this is a victory for both of us, equally pic.twitter.com/adVdEvipDn — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) December 16, 2019

Clearly Kumail looks amazing, but I love that he mentions that there’s zero way that he’d look like this if the studio didn’t pay for the resources he was given. pic.twitter.com/jJqRXQS7iC — peanut butter perfect bar (@beerquena) December 16, 2019

Kumail Nanjiani won the ‘beginning of the decade vs. end of the decade’ challenge pic.twitter.com/bQ9JclOoYa — crazy spooked asian (@tribranchvo) December 16, 2019

The Pakistani-American actor is perhaps best known for his work in comedies like HBO’s Silicon Valley and The Big Sick, the latter of which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. The Eternals won’t be his first experience in a major franchise, either, as he’s already starred in the ill-fated Men in Black: International. Obviously he’s hoping that this flick fares better than that one.

Tell us, though, what do you think about the actor’s new body? Are you as impressed as everyone else, or do you think it should be illegal to be that funny and that jacked? Sound off in the comments section below and let us know what you think!

The Eternals is expected to hit theaters on November 6th, 2020 and will apparently boast a story that spans thousands of years. Don’t miss it.