The curious case of Eternals has been a fascinating one to follow, with the intergalactic Marvel Cinematic Universe epic proving to be both hugely popular but yet somewhat disappointing at the same time, and on almost every level.

Despite boasting a two-time Academy Award-winning filmmaker at the helm, Chloé Zhao’s comic book blockbuster scored the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score in MCU history, becoming the only one of the 27 installments so far to land on the Rotten side of the equation.

On top of that, it received the franchise’s lowest CinemaScore ever, but fans absolutely loved the movie. A $402 million box office haul was also a solid return for the pandemic, and only $30 million less than the total brought in by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but Eternals hasn’t been awarded an official sequel announcement as of yet.

The millennia-spanning story has now officially exited domestic theaters, where it wound up as the second lowest-grossing MCU entry ever. Eternals leaves with just a shade under $165 million in the bank, a fair chunk of change ahead of The Incredible Hulk‘s $134 million, but fans are going to grow increasingly worried about those sequel chances when the movie continues to show up at the wrong end of the historical charts.