Chloé Zhao Teases A Major Name For Potential Eternals Sequel

The reviews for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals are now pouring in from all corners of the internet, and the consensus has been mixed. While the 26th installment in the franchise has seen its Rotten Tomatoes score improve over the last 24 hours, a current ranking of 76% means that it’s still the lowest-rated entry since Thor: The Dark World.

Of course, it doesn’t really matter what the critics think if the movie makes a ton of money at the box office, but we’ll be very interested to see if the polarizing responses to Chloé Zhao’s cosmic epic have any noticeable effect on the comic book blockbuster’s comic book performance.

Then again, a sequel is virtually guaranteed when you consider that The Incredible Hulk remains the only MCU title that didn’t get a second installment, which is largely down to Universal refusing to give up the rights to the character. In a new interview with Yahoo, Zhao revealed that she’s already eying her Nomadland star Frances McDormand for the next chapter in the Eternals saga should it happen.

“I think she wants to. I think she’s open to it. Yeah, I think she’s open to it. I think she wants to do something really fun. I think she would want to do something unexpected because that’s Fran. She’s always challenging herself.”

McDormand is unquestionably one of the greatest actresses of the modern era, if not all-time, with three Academy Award for Best Actress in her trophy cabinet alongside two Golden Globes, two Emmys a Tony and much more. She hasn’t really dabbled in blockbuster cinema with the exception of Charlize Theron’s dismal Aeon Flux and Transformers: Dark of the Moon, but seeing her reunite with Zhao in the Eternals sandbox sounds like a tantalizing prospect.