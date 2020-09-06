Eternals Merch Reveals New Look At Salma Hayek’s Ajak

We’re only five months away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals hitting theaters, and yet we know virtually nothing about the franchise’s latest cosmic adventure besides the bare minimum. Kevin Feige confirmed that the story will take place over thousands of years, which most people had already inferred from the title, but in terms of plot points, there’s been very little revealed so far.

Marvel recently dropped the ‘The’ from the title, which was the biggest news we’d heard from Eternals in months, presumably because director Chloe Zao has been knee-deep in post-production on the intergalactic epic. However, the filmmaker did recently tease that the comic book adaptation is going to be heavily influenced by her own love of manga, while also making the ambitious claim that she wanted her movie to be bigger than Avengers: Endgame.

A lot of people are assuming that the first footage will arrive attached to Black Widow in an attempt to draw MCU fans back into the theater, especially when Eternals drops just fourteen weeks after Natasha Romanoff makes her long-awaited solo debut. The studio might be keeping their cards close to their chest for now, but you can always rely on the tie-in merchandise to offer up some new reveals, and new merch has now offered us the best look yet at Salma Hayek’s Ajak in costume.

New Eternals Merch Reveals Salma Hayek's Ajak 1 of 4

Eternals is making some big changes to comic book canon, as in the source material, the character is typically depicted as male and Ikaris is usually in charge of the immortal aliens, while Ajak will take that role in the film. As a relatively niche property, there likely won’t be much in the way of protests, and as the biggest names in the cast, you can completely understand why the MCU would want Hayek and Angelina Jolie’s Thena front-and-center in their latest lavish production.