Marvel Has Slightly Changed The Title Of The Eternals Movie

We’re still waiting on our first look at the movie, but Marvel has at least given us a sign that promotion on their next-but-one film is about to kick off. This Thursday, the studio officially announced that the production previously referred to as The Eternals has been given a title change. Its new name is, get ready for it…. Eternals. Yes, they’ve dropped the The.

This title alteration has actually been coming for a while. If you look at the official logo for the movie that was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, it doesn’t feature anything before the central word, just Eternals, so it seems this was its actual title all along and it’s just taken Marvel until now to officially correct folks on that point.

The fact they have decided to speak up now and give it its actual title also means they must be gearing up to start marketing on the film. After all, we typically get a trailer for a Marvel flick around five or six months before it hits theaters. Eternals was originally set to arrive this November, but what with the pandemic, this slot will now be filled by Black Widow with Eternals releasing in February instead. So, the first trailer for the ensemble superhero movie should be right around the corner.

The Eternals Star Posts New BTS Pictures From The Upcoming MCU Movie 1 of 4

Following Black Widow wrapping up the story of a long-running MCU hero, Eternals will introduce a whole bunch of new heroes into the franchise. The film focuses on a race of ancient super-powered beings, originally created by the Celestials, as they battle their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Though it’s set after Avengers: Endgame, we’ll likely get flashbacks to the Eternals’ pasts, too.

Starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani and many more, Eternals is scheduled to land on February 12th.