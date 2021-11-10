Eternals Post-Credit Scene Almost Featured Captain America

The two post-credits scenes from recent Marvel Cinematic Universe box office hit Eternals have generated fervent discussion, debate and discourse online, introducing several major new characters that could have pivotal roles to play in the future of the franchise, while also setting up countless new plot threads.

Harry Styles’ Eros and Patton Oswalt’s Pip the Troll are first on the scene, but fans went nuts for the final stinger, that saw Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman get his hands on the Ebony Blade before an ominous offscreen intonation asked him if he was ready to wield such a powerful weapon.

That voice belonged to Mahershala Ali’s Blade, something Harington didn’t find out until three weeks before Eternals was released, but in a new interview with The Wrap, writer Kaz Firpo revealed that the role was almost played by the MCU’s freshly-minted star-spangled superhero.

“I think that once upon a time it may even been Sam [Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie], our new Cap.”

In the end, it doesn’t make much sense for Captain America to show up and have knowledge of the Ebony Blade when all of Sam Wilson’s non-Avengers adventures have tended to be more grounded. Blade was a more than acceptable substitute, though, one that creates all sorts of exciting possibilities surrounding the Daywalker’s impending reboot and the Eternals mythos at large.