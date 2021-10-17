Eternals Producer Reveals The Team’s Unique Superpower

A large part of the first Avengers was dedicated to the formation and subsequent bonding of the team, because it isn’t quite as simple as taking six superpowered individuals and throwing them into a battle with the fate of the planet at stake. Egos had to be massaged before there was even a hope Earth’s Mightiest Heroes could live up to their potential.

Eternals doesn’t really have the same problem, if only for the fact the titular beings all hail from the same planet and have spent millennia in each other’s company. While the upcoming blockbuster will outline that they’ve slowly grown apart throughout history, you can bet your house on all differences being put aside as they combat a shared threat in the requisite third act showdown.

In a set visit interview via The Direct, Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore explains why the Eternals will stand out among the rest of the cinematic universe’s dysfunctional units.

“What makes them different from other groups we’ve had, including the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy, is that they can pool their energy and create something called the Uni-Mind. The Uni-Mind is a concept that was borrowed from Jack Kirby’s run in 1976. It allows the Eternals to amplify the power of any single Eternal. However, they all have to be somewhat connected to do so. So, they can’t be on opposite sides of the world and create a Uni-Mind. They have to be in proximity with each other. It is an amplification device, but it does require the power of all the Eternals together.”

The Uni-Mind has been part of the comic book mythology for a long time, so it was always reasonable to expect the combined might of the lineup to play a part in the MCU’s Eternals movie. In the end, the collective superpower is all about putting petty squabbles and disagreements to one side in order to focus on the greater good, which will be set up as one of narrative’s major themes long before the CGI spectacle kicks in.