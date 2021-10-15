Watch: New Clip For Marvel’s Eternals Sees Heroes Battle The Deviants

We’re now just three weeks away from Eternals finally entering theaters, a year later than originally planned. The delay may have helped the movie, though, as it’s only become more hyped since director Chloe Zhao won an Oscar earlier this year. Marvel’s clearly keen for this one to make an impact at the box office, too, as they’ve been plying us with more and more new footage as we head towards its release date.

And now even more clips have arrived. Stars Kumail Nanjiani and Salma Hayek appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday to hype their MCU debut, and they brought an exclusive sneak peek with them. The clip, which sees a trio of the eponymous immortal heroes battling their enemies the Deviants, soon made its way onto social media. See it yourself below:

The clip opens with a Deviant rising from the sea about to eat a defenseless kid, when Richard Madden’s Ikaris appears and repels it with his heat vision before flying after it and chasing it away. The same boy is then threatened by another Deviant but is saved by a super-speeding Makkari (Lauren Ridloff). As she gets the locals out of danger, Kingo (Nanjiani) fights the second monster with his energy blasts. When it’s taken care of, the duo share compliments in sign language. “Nice move,” Kingo signs. “You, too,” replies Makkari.

There’s a lot to be hyped about in this sneak peek. For one, it promises great visuals, thrilling action and top-notch effects, not to mention celebrating the incredible diversity of the cast. As this clip reminds us, it’ll feature the MCU’s first-ever deaf superhero with Makkari. Another first it’ll deliver is Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), the first gay superhero in the franchise. The rest of the cast includes Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Don Lee and Lia McHugh.

Eternals – one of the longest MCU movies of the lot – blasts into theaters on November 5th.