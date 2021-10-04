Eternals Promo Reveals New Look At MCU’s First Ever LGBTQ+ Family

Marvel is making bigger and bolder strides when it comes to LGBTQ+ representation in the MCU. Following the franchise belatedly featuring its first openly gay character in Avengers: Endgame, Loki gave us the universe’s first queer leading character—thanks to a line confirming Loki’s bisexuality—and Eternals will go one step further. As has been known for a while now, it’ll offer up the MCU’s first LGBTQ+ family.

And the latest promo for Chloe Zhao’s incoming Marvel debut has revealed our first look at them in action. The new trailer, which dropped over the weekend, reveals a scene in which Richard Madden’s Ikaris and Gemma Chan’s Sersi visit fellow Eternal Phastos (played by Brian Tyree Henry) and speak with his husband and son outside of their home. While actor Haaz Sleiman’s character doesn’t get much to do in this clip, Phastos’ superhero-loving son hogs the limelight by gushing about how he saw Ikaris on TV wearing a cape while shooting lasers from his eyes. Even though Ikaris maintains that he doesn’t wear a cape.

Check out a screenshot of Phastos with his family below:

Fans may be worrying that this brief clip showcased in the latest promo will be all we’ll see of Phastos’ family, but previous trailers have indicated that Ikaris and Sersi spend a certain amount of time in their home, so hopefully, this means that Henry, Sleiman and the young actor playing their son will get a decent chunk of screen time together. Sleiman has certainly hyped up the clan’s role in the movie. “I got to humanise an LGBTQ+ family and show how beautiful they are,” he told Out Magazine.

Eternals is set to include an A-list ensemble cast including Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani and Salma Hayek. Don’t miss it when it premieres exclusively in theaters in just over a month’s time on November 5th.