Eternals Producer Teases Kit Harrington’s Black Knight For Future Films

With Marvel’s Eternals on track to introduce its cinematic universe to 10, count em, 10 new superheroes when the film drops next month, some may wonder just what some of those characters’ implications in the greater MCU may be. However, there’s one human character amongst the millennia-old beings that may yet have a future as a hero in his own right, Kit Harrington’s Dane Whitman.

While ComicBook reports that Whitman won’t be appearing in the upcoming film as his alter-ego Black Knight, the superhero character he becomes on down the road in the comics, Eternals producer Nate Moore did say the character would be big in future movies.

“We think he’s interesting and a great character and actually Kit Harington who just wrapped yesterday was fantastic…But we very much explored the relationship between Dane Whitman and Sersi, which is something, for comic readers who loved the Avengers in the ’90s, was very relevant and sort of plant the seeds that there could be more,” Moore said in an interview with ComicBook.

Moore also said there won’t be an appearance in the movie of the Ebony Blade, the weapon that endows Whitman his power and is known to slowly corrupt the psyche of its owner.

“You won’t see the Ebony Blade in this movie…He’s not going to be Black Knight necessarily, but that is something that we get to play with down the road.”

We’ll just have to see if Harrington’s Whitman perhaps gets teased in a post-credits scene when The Eternals hits theaters on November 5th.