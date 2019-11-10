The Eternals Set Photo May Reveal First Look At Black Knight’s Armor

Even before Marvel Studios made the news official, it had long been rumored that Kevin Feige and his team were planning to bring Dane Whitman into their superhero saga. And now that the first set photos from Chloé Zhao’s The Eternals have started coming out, the internet is keen to catch its first glimpse of the Black Knight’s armor.

So far, Kit Harington’s character hasn’t had much of a presence in the film’s set material, but in a new photo that’s been making the rounds, some fans believe they can make out the blurry image of Dane’s MCU outfit.

Honestly, looking at the circled figure below, it wouldn’t be a surprise to learn that it was nothing more than a crew member. Still, since it’s difficult to say for sure just what we’re seeing, we’ll leave it to you to decide if this really is our first look at the Black Knight’s armor or just another case of fans seeing what they want to see.

The Eternals Set Photo Possibly Reveals First Look At Black Knight's Armor 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In any case, it’s surely only a matter of time until we get a proper pic of Harington in full costume. Speaking at last month’s NEXT Conference, the former Game of Thrones star offered some vague, spoiler-free teases of his MCU debut, admitting that he’s “scared to sort of even mention it,” before claiming that he was “trying to choose things as far away from Jon Snow as possible,” only to end up playing a superhero with a sword.

We’ll find out if Harington can successfully distance himself from his most famous role when The Eternals hits theaters on November 6th, 2020, but first, Marvel’s Phase 4 kicks off with the release of Black Widow on May 1st.