Kit Harington Teases His Role As Black Knight In The Eternals

Fresh off completing Game of Thrones, Kit Harington signed up to join the MCU over this past summer. Specifically, he’ll be featuring as part of the starry ensemble cast of The Eternals. The former Jon Snow actor will be playing Dane Whitman, who fans know best as the English superhero Black Knight.

With production still underway and details kept under lock and key, as is the Marvel way, Harington can’t say too much about his role but he did offer a few teasing words while speaking at the NEXT Conference earlier this month. When asked where his career was going next after GoT, Harington confirmed he was playing a “superhero” in Eternals, joking that there’s a connection with Snow as both characters have swords.

“Now I’m going with a Marvel movie. I’m going on to play a superhero, which is cool. I don’t know what I can say about it, I’m scared to sort of even mention it. I’m trying to choose things as far away from Jon Snow as possible, but I’m playing a superhero and he’s got a sword.”

The sword Harington mentions is presumably the Ebony Blade, Black Knight’s invincible weapon from the comics which carries a curse due to evil deeds committed with it by Whitman’s less scrupulous ancestors. Yes, Whitman is from a lineage that dates back to Arthurian times, so expect this to be touched on in Eternals, which will no doubt also explore the long lives of the eponymous immortals.

Harington’s Whitman is also believed to be involved in a romance with Gemma Chan’s Sersi in the movie, another thing pulled from the source material. There’s a very good chance this role won’t be a one-off, either, as We Got This Covered has heard that Black Knight could get his own film, lead his own team of British heroes, and join the lineup of the New Avengers later down the line.

But first comes The Eternals and it’s due to hit theaters next November.