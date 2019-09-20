Eternals Set Photos Reveal First Look At Angelina Jolie In The Movie

For any other cinematic franchise, The Eternals would be a massive gamble. It’s a mega-budget sci-fi adventure based on a comic book that most people have probably never heard of. It’s also being helmed by a director whose only two previous features were critically-acclaimed indies that earned just over $3.5 million at the box office – combined. But none of that is stopping Marvel Studios from pushing full steam ahead with it. And why would it?

After all, the MCU is now in a position where it can take risks that most other franchises wouldn’t dare try, and The Eternals is no different. It also helps that the movie has assembled one of the most impressive cast lists this side of the Avengers.

Yes, as you surely know by now, the pic will star Barry Keoghan, Brian Tyree Henry, Don Lee, Gemma Chan, Lia McHugh, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie, who can actually be seen in some new set photos, which you can check out down below.

Unfortunately, these shots are pretty blurry and it’s hard to make out exactly what’s going on in them, but it’s still nice to get our first look at Jolie in the movie regardless. Besides, with production now underway, we’ll likely get some more set pics soon. Let’s just hope the next batch includes Kit Harington’s Black Knight.

Until then, though, know that The Eternals – which will be with us on November 6th, 2020 – is set to be a hugely important outing for the MCU, as its post-credits scene will help lay the seeds for X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and we’ll also apparently get some sort of tease for the Savage Land, which Marvel is said to be developing a film for. Excited yet?