Marvel Reportedly Developing A Savage Land Movie For Phase 6

Marvel has many movie ideas, in various stages of development, reaching on for years to come, and here’s another one that’s reportedly on their list. We Got This Covered has been informed by our sources – the same ones who told us Black Knight was coming to the MCU and that Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan – that the studio has plans to do a movie based around the Savage Land.

Practically as old as Marvel itself – originally debuting back in 1941 before being revamped by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1965 – the Savage Land is a lost tropical paradise located in Antarctica, home to all kinds of prehistoric creatures. Its most famous inhabitant is Tarzan-like jungle man Ka-Zar, who’s been a useful ally to many a Marvel hero over the years, most notably the X-Men and Spider-Man.

In a world where we’ve had Wakanda, Themyscira and Atlantis over the past little while, producing comic book movies about hidden lands and cities is clearly in right now, so it makes sense that Marvel is working on a Savage Land film. Our sources tell us that it’s being pitched as the MCU’s answer to Jurassic Park, but it’s still a ways off and probably won’t arrive until Phase 6.

The Eternals Costumes Revealed At D23 Expo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That said, we will see the Savage Land up on the big screen much sooner than that. Next year’s The Eternals will apparently feature an appearance from the realm, which we’re told is intended as a tease for bigger plans for it down the line. It’s looking like Eternals will prove highly important to the shape of the MCU going forward, then, as not only is Kit Harington’s Black Knight appearing, but sources also point to the X-Men being alluded to in its post-credits scene.

And while all of this has yet to be confirmed by the studio, we do know that back in 2009, right at the beginning of the MCU, Marvel did have a Ka-Zar movie in the works, so now it looks like they’re finally dusting off the idea. But tell us, are you interested in seeing the Savage Land in the franchise? Share your thoughts in the usual place down below.