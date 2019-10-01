The Eternals Set Photos Show Off The Gates Of Babylon And Sersi

When Kevin Feige claimed that The Eternals would take place over thousands of years, many people thought that it would be a case of several flashbacks establishing the history of the immortal alien race before the story settled on a particular time period. However, the latest batch of set photos to come from the ensemble superhero movie seem to indicate that important parts of the narrative will be set millennia apart, spanning from ancient civilizations right up to the modern day.

The last batch of set photos gave us our first glimpse of Angelina Jolie in costume scattering ashes into a lake, but our latest glimpse of the movie couldn’t be more different. Actress Gemma Chan, who plays Sersi after returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe following her role as Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel, was spotted shooting scenes in London that quite clearly take place in a very modern setting.

Meanwhile, on the Spanish archipelago of the Canary Islands, eagle-eyed fans have spotted a massive set under construction, which is rumored to be the entrance to Babylon, which was originally constructed in 575 B.C. The fact that The Eternals is currently simultaneously filming in multiple countries with the scenes obviously set thousands of years apart gives some idea of the size and scope of the production, with director Chloe Zao facing a massive task in maintaining control of such a globe-spanning operation.

Not much is known about the plot other than the official synopsis released by Marvel Studios earlier this year, but from what we know so far, The Eternals looks set to be the most out-there cosmic entry in the MCU to date. Luckily, the movie boasts a stacked and hugely talented ensemble cast, the majority of whom are making their first foray into big-budget superhero filmmaking, and it will certainly be interesting to see how The Eternals turns out when it hits theaters in November of next year.