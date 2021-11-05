Eternals Star Kit Harington Says MCU Reunion With Emilia Clarke Would Blow His Mind

Jon Snow himself, Kit Harington, joins the MCU with Marvel’s Eternals, which finally goes out in the world today. As Dane Whitman, a character comic book readers know better as the superhero Black Knight, he’s likely got a big future in the franchise ahead of him. Someone else who’s no doubt also set to hang around the MCU for a while? His former Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke.

Clarke is due to make her own Marvel debut in the Secret Invasion TV series, which is coming to Disney Plus next year. While her role has yet to be formally revealed, all the signs are pointing to the Khaleesi actress playing an important character with the potential to crossover into future projects. So there’s a real chance that Harington and Clarke could reunite on screen in the MCU. That would obviously blow fans’ minds, but it turns out he would react the same way.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter to promote Eternals, the actor said that the thought of possibly teaming up with Clarke again hadn’t crossed his mind, but if it ever happened, he thinks the pair of them would get a big kick out of it.

No, we haven’t [prepared to cross paths in the MCU]. That would slightly blow my mind, I think, because me and Emilia had a lot together,” Harington said. “So if we ended up crossing paths in a different franchise, I think we’d have a good old giggle about that.”

Of course, Harington already got to work with another GoT cast member on Eternals, with Richard Madden playing Ikaris, his rival for Sersi (Gemma Chan)’s affections. Hilariously, the Robb Stark star has joked that he “hated” having to share the screen with Harington for a second time and that it was a “terrible” experience! Well, let’s hope Harington and Clarke have a better one if they ever meet in the Marvel universe.

As for who Clarke could be playing, it’s thought she might be Abigail Brand of S.W.O.R.D. And what’s Dane Whitman most famous for? His magical Ebony Sword. There has to be a connection there, right? Come on, Marvel, give us some crumbs.

Eternals is out in theaters now.