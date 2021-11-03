Eternals Star Offers Interesting Response To James Bond Question

No Time to Die clearly isn’t ready to disappear from the conversation quite yet having recently crossed $600 million at the box office, but the speculation over the identity of the next James Bond already finds itself having been kicked up a notch or two.

Almost as soon as Eon Productions heads Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson confirmed the search for a new 007 would get underway next year, Henry Cavill found himself trending on social media, before The Umbrella Academy‘s Tom Hopper emerged as a surprise front-runner on one betting site.

New Eternals Images Showcase The MCU's Latest Heroes 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Throughout it all, Richard Madden’s name has never strayed too far from the top of the shortlist, and he gave an interesting response when facing a James Bond inquiry at red carpet event for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals. When asked if he would play the role, the actor says nothing before a member of his team appears on the scene, uttering that “we’re going to move away from that”, whisking him away before he could answer.

Game of Thrones may have shot him to mainstream attention, but it was his acclaimed and Golden Globe-winning performance in Bodyguard that had many convinced the 35 year-old Scotsman would be the ideal candidate to step into Daniel Craig‘s shoes as James Bond.