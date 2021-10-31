No Time To Die Set To Cross $600 Million At The Box Office

Even though the movie has been performing slightly below expectations on the domestic front, there’s no denying that No Time to Die has been a box office juggernaut internationally.

The 25th installment in the James Bond franchise debuted in China this past Friday, where it’s set to top the charts with an estimated first weekend haul of $30 million. That will put it ahead of The Battle at Lake Changjin, which has dominated the country’s theaters for weeks on its way to becoming the highest-grossing movie of any kind to be released since the end of 2019.

As per Deadline, Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 has also surpassed Titanic and Star Wars: The Last Jedi to become the sixth-biggest earner ever in the United Kingdom, proving that not even a global health crisis can slow down cinema’s most famous secret agent.

By the end of today, No Time to Die will have comfortably passed $600 million globally, making it just the fourth title since the beginning of 2020 to reach that milestone after the aforementioned The Battle at Lake Changjin, Hi, Mom and Fast & Furious 9, although that still might not be enough to see it turn a single penny of profit.