Chinese Blockbuster Becomes Highest-Grossing Movie Released Since 2019

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the only upcoming Hollywood blockbuster that has the potential to dethrone Fast & Furious 9 as the highest-grossing American-backed movie of the pandemic era, with Dominic Toretto’s latest outing earning an impressive $721 million.

It could be a while before we see the next billion-dollar success story, a far cry from the glory days of 2019 when no less than nine films managed to breach the ten-figure barrier. However, Chinese war epic The Battle at Lake Changjin has just set a major milestone by becoming the industry’s biggest commercial hit since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrived in December 2019.

As per Variety, the local phenomenon has dethroned compatriot Hi, Mom to snatch the crown of 2021’s top earner, having now brought in $845 million, and by the end of the weekend it will have dislodged Wolf Warrior 2 as China’s single most commercially successful title ever.

That’s why so many Stateside efforts are more desperate than ever to be approved for a Chinese release, because the market is rebounding faster and stronger than home shores, and by quite some distance. A sequel has also been placed into development, presumably to see if The Battle of Lake Changjin can make lightning strike twice.