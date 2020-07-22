The Eternals Star May’ve Revealed First Look At The Film’s Poster

The Eternals is now landing in February 2021, with Black Widow having taken its original release date amidst COVID-19 related delays. As such, the marketing campaign for the film has gone somewhat dark, though there are rumors we’re getting our first teaser fairly soon.

In the meantime, star Don Lee, who’s playing Gilgamesh, has released some photos from behind the scenes of the movie. There’s not much here we can tell about the film itself, though they do give a nice indication of what it’s like to star in an MCU production.

See for yourself below:

The Eternals Star Posts New BTS Pictures From The Upcoming MCU Movie 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The first picture is the most interesting and it shows Lee in his trailer on set, in which he’s been greeted with a nice wicker hamper that’s presumably filled with delicious goodies (and a bottle of sparkling wine). We also get a good look at a card left for him which reads: “Welcome to the Marvel Studios family! We are so excited that you are a part of this and are looking forward to starting this journey with you.” On top of that, there seems to be some artwork on the table that very well could be what’s used on the film’s first teaser poster.

Of course, Marvel Studios have a lot riding on The Eternals. After Avengers: Endgame, they’re eager to introduce new characters to the MCU to keep things fresh, with this particular film boasting a star-studded lineup including Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Gemma Chan (Sersi), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos) and Kit Harrington as Dane Whitman/Black Knight. Expect these characters to become major parts of the MCU going forward, with Marvel Studios paying special attention to who audiences best respond to.

In the meantime, let’s hope we get to see something concrete from The Eternals soon. It’s now been more than a year since the last MCU movie landed and I’m getting withdrawal symptoms. A teaser would at least give us something to talk about.