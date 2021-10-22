Eternals Star Reveals Which MCU Hero They Want To Team Up With

Despite playing secondary character Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel, Gemma Chan got a second bite at the Marvel Cinematic Universe cherry when she was cast as Sersi in Chloé Zhao’s Eternals, and it doesn’t even break any rules of the mythology when her first time in the sandbox saw her painted blue from head to toe.

Salma Hayek’s Ajak may have been positioned as the de facto leader of the titular team, but it’s been confirmed that Sersi is the closet thing Eternals has to a main character, and it’s Chan’s name that comes first in the credits. Marvel clearly have big plans in store for all of the gang, but Sersi’s prominence would indicate that she’s got a much heftier say in the narrative than many of her cohorts.

In a new interview with ComicBook, Chan was asked which MCU favorite she’d love to team up with in the future, and the actress offered an intriguing answer that fans would no doubt love to see come to fruition.

“It’s so interesting actually, cause obviously the Eternals have been on earth for the last 7,000 years. So they could have had several run-ins with them, various different characters. But I actually really think that Sersi and Valkyrie would have a lot of fun together.”

Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie will be on the hunt for a queen in Thor: Love and Thunder, so the ruler of New Asgard already has plenty on her plate to contend with. Unexpected crossovers are the MCU’s bread and butter, though, and their shared cosmic origins means Eternals‘ Sersi may end up in the monarch’s path eventually.